It’s not all blue skies for SAA as Scopa now wants it to account

While SAA makes plans to recover from a bruising wage strike, Scopa has slammed it for what it calls a total disregard of parliamentary process.

CAPE TOWN – As South African Airways is expected to resume services on Saturday, its leadership is in hot water with a key parliamentary committee.

Parliaments watchdog on public accounts, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has slammed the national carrier for what it calls a total disregard of parliamentary process.

This after SAA's repeated failure to account to the committee, as mandated by the law.

All state-owned enterprises need to report to the committee which is tasked with keeping an eye on the public purse.

But SAA has failed to submit financial statement for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

In a statement, the committee says it views this non-compliance in a very serious light and is gravely concerned about the situation.

They gave the national carrier a deadline to give them the legal opinion that informed its decision not to submit the statements but SAA failed to meet it.

Now the committee is under pressure because it needs those documents ahead of a meeting next week with the auditor general.

It's warning it won't let SAA determine its own rules for accountability and if it's not forthcoming with the necessary documents, the committee will simply step in and determine its own road map for the carrier's future.

Meanwhile, the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says the SAA strike has put a much-needed spotlight on the airline's corrupt management.

After a costly eight-day nationwide strike workers have been instructed to go back to work.

On Friday, unions reached an agreement that will see workers get an 5.9% wage hike.

The associations Zazi Ntsibanyoni-Mugambi says the strike was also about securing the future of the ailing airline.

“We are looking for the airline to grow, and we are looking at corruption at SAA to stop because SAA will never grow while we have a corrupt board and corrupt management. All things need to work in tandem in order for SAA to be successful and to see real growth.”