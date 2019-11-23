It’s not all blue skies for SAA as Scopa now wants it to account
While SAA makes plans to recover from a bruising wage strike, Scopa has slammed it for what it calls a total disregard of parliamentary process.
CAPE TOWN – As South African Airways is expected to resume services on Saturday, its leadership is in hot water with a key parliamentary committee.
Parliaments watchdog on public accounts, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has slammed the national carrier for what it calls a total disregard of parliamentary process.
This after SAA's repeated failure to account to the committee, as mandated by the law.
All state-owned enterprises need to report to the committee which is tasked with keeping an eye on the public purse.
But SAA has failed to submit financial statement for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.
In a statement, the committee says it views this non-compliance in a very serious light and is gravely concerned about the situation.
They gave the national carrier a deadline to give them the legal opinion that informed its decision not to submit the statements but SAA failed to meet it.
Now the committee is under pressure because it needs those documents ahead of a meeting next week with the auditor general.
It's warning it won't let SAA determine its own rules for accountability and if it's not forthcoming with the necessary documents, the committee will simply step in and determine its own road map for the carrier's future.
Meanwhile, the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says the SAA strike has put a much-needed spotlight on the airline's corrupt management.
After a costly eight-day nationwide strike workers have been instructed to go back to work.
On Friday, unions reached an agreement that will see workers get an 5.9% wage hike.
The associations Zazi Ntsibanyoni-Mugambi says the strike was also about securing the future of the ailing airline.
“We are looking for the airline to grow, and we are looking at corruption at SAA to stop because SAA will never grow while we have a corrupt board and corrupt management. All things need to work in tandem in order for SAA to be successful and to see real growth.”
Popular in Local
-
NPA wants Zuma to pay up for disrespecting court
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 22 November 2019
-
More severe storms forecast in KZN after tornado rips through Utrecht
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
It’s back to business, says SAA after 8-day strike
-
Are the recent arrests of prominent figures due to political pressure?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.