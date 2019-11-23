It’s back to business, says SAA after 8-day strike

Services are expected to return to normal after unions signed a 5.9% wage agreement with the carrier, after initially demanding an 8% increase, ending the wage strike.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) says it will now concentrate on strategy implementation as its services resume following a crippling strike that lasted eight days.

On Friday unions signed a 5.9% wage agreement with the carrier, after initially demanding an 8% increase.

The nationwide strike has been called off and workers have been instructed to go back to work.

The national carrier’s Tlali Tlali says they are pleased with the agreement signed by unions

“It’s for us to be able go back to our operations so that we focus on the reinstatement of flights that have been suspended. AS of last Sunday, we implemented the reinstatement of our operations insofar as our international route network is concerned.”

He says making revenue is now the airline’s priority.

“It is for us to be forward looking at the level of strategy implementation, at the level of trading in the market, so that we are able to compete and regain our market share. The business must grow in order for us to employ more people.”

SAA services return to normal from Saturday as workers start occupying their shifts.