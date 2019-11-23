Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti robbed of 366k worth of jewels
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been robbed of $366,000 worth of jewels
LONDON – Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's house in Atlanta has been robbed and the pair have lost $366,000 worth of jewels, including a $35,000 diamond engagement ring,
The couple's Atlanta rental home was broken into on 14 November, while Iggy was in the house, and thieves made off with a number of valuable items.
One of the items taken was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring, leading to speculation that the pair are engaged.
PEOPLE added that the burglars also got "a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 of worth diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet, and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch".
Iggy, 29, told police she was home alone in the basement and had left the back door open for Carti, 23, because it was raining and she wanted him to "have access to the house".
Surveillance footage caught the suspect, who was wearing a dark mask and gloves, entering the home through the back door at 9:51 pm and leaving at 9:58 pm but he was not recorded inside the home.
Carti claimed the suspect had a gun but police have not yet confirmed this.
Iggy - who was previously engaged to Nick Young - and Carti started dating in 2018 and moved in together three months later.
Carti said: "Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with. I support everything she does."
