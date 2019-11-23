CT Mayor Plato announces task teams to address violence against women, children
The mayor hopes this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign will be a call to action to address the scourge of violence against women and children.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Saturday announced a R2 million fund to set up task teams to tackle the alarming rates of gender-based violence in the city.
Plato hopes this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign would be a call to action to address the scourge of violence against women and children.
He said the task teams, which would be launched in January, would work with the city’s Social Development Department and community structures.
“Community-based task teams that would move into various communities that are stricken by violence to help them unravel why is it that this scourge is so prevalent in certain sectors of our society,” Plato said.
Popular in Local
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: SA inequality now ‘sharper’ post-apartheid
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 22 November 2019
-
NPA wants Zuma to pay up for disrespecting court
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
KZN residents warned to stay safe as team assesses tornado damage
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.