CT Mayor Plato announces task teams to address violence against women, children

The mayor hopes this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign will be a call to action to address the scourge of violence against women and children.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Saturday announced a R2 million fund to set up task teams to tackle the alarming rates of gender-based violence in the city.

Plato hopes this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign would be a call to action to address the scourge of violence against women and children.

He said the task teams, which would be launched in January, would work with the city’s Social Development Department and community structures.

“Community-based task teams that would move into various communities that are stricken by violence to help them unravel why is it that this scourge is so prevalent in certain sectors of our society,” Plato said.

