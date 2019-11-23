City of Joburg prepared to bust drunk drivers over festive season

A new alcohol evidence centre has been launched and the City hopes this will reduce the number of drunk driving offences.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has intensified its efforts in curbing drunk driving on the City's roads.

A new alcohol evidence centre has been launched as a result, and it aims to reduce the number of drunk driving offences.

Statistics released earlier this month show that over 2,900 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol were made since July this year.

Authorities say drunk driving motorists remain stubborn and continue to put the lives of others at risk.

Public safety MMC Michael Sun said, “The centre is part of our Joburg festive safety campaign launch. We wanted to make sure that this facility, this alcohol evidence centre, has already been put to good use to ensure that we have a smooth process of prosecuting drunk drivers.”