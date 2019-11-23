View all in Latest
Adam Habib remembers Donald Gordan as ‘great alumnus’

Gordan and his family also donated over R120 million to Wits to build the Wits Donald Gordon Medical centre, which is the country's first private teaching hospital.

The Donald Gordon hospital in Parktown. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Wits vice chancellor Adam Habib says the late Sir Donald Gordon was a man who used his wealth to positively impact the lives many South Africans.

Gordon, who is the founder of the Liberty Group, died at age of 89 after a long illness.

Gordan and his family also donated over R120 million to Wits to build the Wits Gordon medical centre, which is the country's first private teaching hospital.

“The Donald Gordan Medical Centre is a cutting-edge facility. That world class training facility just would not have been possible”, said Habib.

The vice chancellor says Gordan’s legacy will live on for generations to come.

“He has made enormous contribution more broadly to the country but in other parts of the world including the United Kingdom. This is one of Wits’ great alumni and we just wanted to honour to him and give our thoughts and condolences to his family in this moment of tragedy.

Details of his funeral have not yet been released.

