Adam Habib remembers Donald Gordan as ‘great alumnus’

NPA wants Zuma to pay up for disrespecting court
It's back to business, says SAA after 8-day strike
S&P downgrades SA outlook, warns debt rating unlikely to improve
Powerball Results: Friday, 22 November 2019
Zuma's argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPA
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
It's back to business, says SAA after 8-day strike
S&P downgrades SA outlook, warns debt rating unlikely to improve
Powerball Results: Friday, 22 November 2019
Zuma's argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPA
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
Are the recent arrests of prominent figures due to political pressure?
Zuma's argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPA
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma's appeal notice
Nkoana-Mashabane defends Koloane deployment to Netherlands after Gupta landing
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
Zuma not expected in court as lawyers bid to stave off his trial
Malema confident of catching 'disruptors' ahead of EFF elective conference
ANALYSIS: Why aren't today's protests leading to revolutions?
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How long until the ANC gets the proverbial wake-up call?
ANALYSIS: Quest for unity in SA: a philosophical perspective
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Why SA suffers from the 'impostor syndrome'
FACT CHECK: President Ramaphosa's claims about progress in SA since 1994
KHOLOFELO MAPONYA: A response to Jessie Duarte on the PIC
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
SAA to restore full flight schedule this weekend
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAA
SAA to announce next step after Solidarity's application for business rescue
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cancelled
Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable'
French officials warned over encouraging 'franglais' spread
French Montana rushed to hospital with 'cardiac issues'
From 10 cents to $1.3 million, first Marvel comic sets auction record
Get moving! Four in five adolescents don't exercise enough: WHO
Taylor Swift will be Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade Award recipient
Lady Gaga says she's overwhelmed by Grammy Awards nominations
Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating
Patrice Motsepe now owns 37% of the Blue Bulls
Mourinho returns to the fray as Man City face tough Chelsea test
Comitis delighted with Riekerink's effect on Cape Town City's players
Teen blunder costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner cashes in
Leicester will not sell players in January, says Rodgers
Wagner helps New Zealand bowl England out for 353 in first Test
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
CARTOON: On Top of the World
CARTOON: Tightrope Tito
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
CARTOON: Puppet Games
Adam Habib remembers Donald Gordan as ‘great alumnus’
Gordan and his family also donated over R120 million to Wits to build the Wits Donald Gordon Medical centre, which is the country's first private teaching hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – Wits vice chancellor Adam Habib says the late Sir Donald Gordon was a man who used his wealth to positively impact the lives many South Africans.
Gordon, who is the founder of the Liberty Group, died at age of 89 after a long illness.
Gordan and his family also donated over R120 million to Wits to build the Wits Gordon medical centre, which is the country's first private teaching hospital.
“The Donald Gordan Medical Centre is a cutting-edge facility. That world class training facility just would not have been possible”, said Habib.
The vice chancellor says Gordan’s legacy will live on for generations to come.
“He has made enormous contribution more broadly to the country but in other parts of the world including the United Kingdom. This is one of Wits’ great alumni and we just wanted to honour to him and give our thoughts and condolences to his family in this moment of tragedy.
Details of his funeral have not yet been released.
