3 Limpopo officials arrested for driver’s license fraud
Two licensing officials and a driving school operator were handcuffed on Friday at the Sibasa licence testing centre.
JOHANNESBURG – Three people, including two licensing operators, have been arrested for bribing applicants to pay for drivers licences in Thohoyandou.
The licensing officials and a driving school operator were handcuffed on Friday at the Sibasa licence testing centre.
The suspects have been detained at the Thohyandou police station and are set to appear in court next week.
Road traffic management corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “This came after members of the national traffic anti-corruption unit got a tip off that licensing officials were about to fraudulently issue two drivers licenses.”
Also in Limpopo, a Zimbabwean national has been arrested for possession of explosives at the Beitbridge Border post.
It's understood the suspect was on the verge of smuggling the explosives into South Africa when he was handcuffed on Thursday.
Police found more than 300 pieces of explosive gel blasting cartridges in his vehicle.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrates Court on charges of possession of explosive materials.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said, “These type of explosives, in the past, were used in the ATM bombing, but for now the motive for this smuggling is not clear. The police investigation is still continuing – the investigation will include where these were destined to, so that we can close whatever market there might be there.”
#sapsLIM A 34yr-old suspect was yesterday by the police at Beitbridge border post after he attempted to smuggle explosives into the country. The Explosives were carried in four gallons that were loaded on the trailer. The suspect will soon appear in Musina Magistrate's Court ME pic.twitter.com/ed1DKvLYve— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 22, 2019
Popular in Local
-
NPA wants Zuma to pay up for disrespecting court
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 22 November 2019
-
It’s not all blue skies for SAA as Scopa now wants it to account
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
More severe storms forecast in KZN after tornado rips through Utrecht
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.