3 Limpopo officials arrested for driver’s license fraud

Two licensing officials and a driving school operator were handcuffed on Friday at the Sibasa licence testing centre.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people, including two licensing operators, have been arrested for bribing applicants to pay for drivers licences in Thohoyandou.

The licensing officials and a driving school operator were handcuffed on Friday at the Sibasa licence testing centre.

The suspects have been detained at the Thohyandou police station and are set to appear in court next week.

Road traffic management corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “This came after members of the national traffic anti-corruption unit got a tip off that licensing officials were about to fraudulently issue two drivers licenses.”

Also in Limpopo, a Zimbabwean national has been arrested for possession of explosives at the Beitbridge Border post.

It's understood the suspect was on the verge of smuggling the explosives into South Africa when he was handcuffed on Thursday.

Police found more than 300 pieces of explosive gel blasting cartridges in his vehicle.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrates Court on charges of possession of explosive materials.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said, “These type of explosives, in the past, were used in the ATM bombing, but for now the motive for this smuggling is not clear. The police investigation is still continuing – the investigation will include where these were destined to, so that we can close whatever market there might be there.”