1 killed, many wounded as DR Congo police fire on protesters
More than 60 civilians have been massacred in the Beni region since military action against the ADF began at the start of November.
BENI, DR CONGO - One person was killed and at least seven seriously wounded Saturday after DR Congo police opened fire on a crowd protesting deadly militant attacks in the northeastern city of Beni.
There have been a string of rallies against local forces and UN peacekeepers in Beni for failing to stop the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia from killing seven civilians on Wednesday.
"The doctor just told us that Obadi (a demonstrator) is dead. We just took his body to the morgue," Ghislain Muhiwa Kasereka, a spokesman for the pro-democracy Lucha movement told AFP in Beni's main hospital.
Military prosecutors also confirmed the death, adding that six or seven demonstrators and one policeman were in a critical state in hospital.
An AFP journalist said police opened fire in the heart of the city, near the hospital and the town hall.
More than 60 civilians have been massacred in the Beni region since military action against the ADF began at the start of November.
The ADF began as an Islamist rebellion hostile to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. They fell back into eastern DRC in 1995 and have recruited people of different nationalities, but appear to have halted raids inside Uganda.
The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo known by its French acronym MONUSCO on Saturday said the Congolese army had launched the offensive unilaterally.
"MONUSCO cannot engage in operations in a war zone without being asked and without strict coordination with the national army," it said in a tweet, adding that uncoordinated action could lead to friendly fire.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe's Chiwenga returns after 4 months in China receiving medical treatment
-
Botswana intelligence agent Welheminah Maswabi granted bail
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
Zim Cabinet gives nod to several roads, buildings being named after Mnangagwa
-
Officials close down Harare butcheries for allegedly using embalming fluid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.