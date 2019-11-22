View all in Latest
Go

Zuma’s argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPA

The NPA's Andre Breteynbach argues that political interference in the matter has never been proven despite claims by Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
34 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has argued former President Jacob Zuma has not presented a rational argument to warrant him being granted leave to appeal a High Court decision that he should be prosecuted.

Zuma's lawyers argued in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday that he will be prejudiced if the matter proceeds.

However, the NPA's Andre Breteynbach said Zuma was just employing delay tactics because he had limited scope to fight allegations of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him, which are related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Breytenbach said they were made aware that Zuma planned to delay his day in court by taking the matter to the Constitutional Court if leave to appeal the decision was not granted.

He said Zuma’s argument that charges against him were drawn up for political reasons was baseless.

He said that the argument was based on Judge Chris Nicholson’s report, which was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Breteynbach also denied claims that the delays were caused by the NPA, saying the former president had consistently fought attempts to bring him to court.

He argues that political interference in the matter has never been proven despite claims by Zuma.

Judgment will be handed down next Friday.

