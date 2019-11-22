Zuma not expected in court as lawyers bid to stave off his trial

Jacob Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is not expected in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, where his application for leave to appeal a decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution will be heard.

Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering but has previously argued in court that he is being pursued by his political adversaries.

Zuma has also argued that due to the prolonged delay of the case, he and other witnesses won’t be able to remember much details relating to charges against him. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed these points.

In papers seen by Eyewitness News, which were filed ahead of Friday’s hearing, the NPA argued that there were legitimate reasons for Zuma to stand trial.

While Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela previously told Eyewitness News that the former president was confident that the SCA may overturn the High Court’s decision, the NPA said Zuma’s chances of succeeding were slim.