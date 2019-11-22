Zuma not expected in court as lawyers bid to stave off his trial
Jacob Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is not expected in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, where his application for leave to appeal a decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution will be heard.
Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.
Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering but has previously argued in court that he is being pursued by his political adversaries.
Zuma has also argued that due to the prolonged delay of the case, he and other witnesses won’t be able to remember much details relating to charges against him. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed these points.
In papers seen by Eyewitness News, which were filed ahead of Friday’s hearing, the NPA argued that there were legitimate reasons for Zuma to stand trial.
While Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela previously told Eyewitness News that the former president was confident that the SCA may overturn the High Court’s decision, the NPA said Zuma’s chances of succeeding were slim.
Popular in Politics
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
-
Parliament to closely monitor Bongo corruption case as Modise awaits briefing
-
Malema confident of catching 'disruptors' ahead of EFF elective conference
-
Bruce Koloane wasn’t demoted due to labour laws - Nkoana-Mashabane
-
EFF not yet ready for youth & women’s leagues, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.