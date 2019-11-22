Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.
His lawyers are expected to argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court decided last month that Zuma must face trial.
Zuma faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
Lawyers for the former president are expected to argue that the Pietermaritzburg High Court erred when it decided that Zuma failed to prove his case.
Zuma’s lawyers have previously argued in court that he should not face trial because the NPA had admitted that its conduct in the past had prejudiced him.
They have claimed that the case has been prolonged and because of delays related to it – along with prior political interference – Zuma has been prejudiced.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court has previously dismissed these arguments as not being strong enough.
However, his lawyers insist that the Supreme Court of Appeal may disagree.
