Zim Cabinet gives nod to several roads, buildings being named after Mnangagwa
The move is consistent with the governing party’s reverence of its leaders and those who supported its independence war, but has been met with criticism.
JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has on Friday approved the renaming of several roads and buildings – with many to be named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The move is consistent with the governing party’s reverence of its leaders and those who supported its independence war, but has been met with criticism.
In addition to Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road, there is also a Liberation Legacy Way.
That’s an echo of Operation Restore Legacy, the military operation that brought Mnangagwa to power two years ago.
Roads to be named after the President #Zimbabwe Enterprise road in Harare pic.twitter.com/KmJLvfocab— Shingai Nyoka (@shingainyoka) November 21, 2019
Harare’s colonial-era Central Hospital, which has been abandoned by doctors for more than two months due to low pay, has been renamed after Mugabe’s late first wife Sally Mugabe.
Leonid Brezhnev Avenue and Chairman Mao Boulevard, hark back to the support the former Soviet Union and China gave to Zimbabwe’s independence war.
But many Zimbabweans believe given other pressing social and economic problems, renaming roads and buildings shouldn’t be a priority.
Popular in Africa
-
South African among 7 ‘kidnapped by pirates’ in Equatorial Guinea
-
Mozambique opposition calls on leader to quit over debt storm
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
MDC's Biti urges Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe
-
Officials close down Harare butcheries for allegedly using embalming fluid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.