Zim Cabinet gives nod to several roads, buildings being named after Mnangagwa

The move is consistent with the governing party’s reverence of its leaders and those who supported its independence war, but has been met with criticism.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has on Friday approved the renaming of several roads and buildings – with many to be named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In addition to Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road, there is also a Liberation Legacy Way.

That’s an echo of Operation Restore Legacy, the military operation that brought Mnangagwa to power two years ago.

Roads to be named after the President #Zimbabwe Enterprise road in Harare pic.twitter.com/KmJLvfocab — Shingai Nyoka (@shingainyoka) November 21, 2019

Harare’s colonial-era Central Hospital, which has been abandoned by doctors for more than two months due to low pay, has been renamed after Mugabe’s late first wife Sally Mugabe.

Leonid Brezhnev Avenue and Chairman Mao Boulevard, hark back to the support the former Soviet Union and China gave to Zimbabwe’s independence war.

But many Zimbabweans believe given other pressing social and economic problems, renaming roads and buildings shouldn’t be a priority.