'You stay on your knees': Middelburg farmers struggle as drought grips EC town
The town has three reservoirs, but they're running low. There are also a number of boreholes, but it's not enough to beat off a drought.
MIDDELBURG - Middelburg residents remain hopeful that it will rain even as water shortages persist in the town.
There are three reservoirs, but they're running low. There are also a number of boreholes, but it's not enough to beat off a drought.
Situated in the middle of the Great Karoo, the small agricultural town has about 19,000 residents.
* Wilhelm Stahl Hospital could soon be without water as drought grips EC
Barbara van Zyl has been living in this town for many years and when her husband passed away, she continued farming.
As a woman farming in this area, she said the added stress of the drought has been a major challenge.
“It’s very hard. You stay on your knees. You see the clouds, then they disappear. You are working with animals that don’t have food. You’ve got staff to pay, who have families to raise.”
Van Zyl said she and many other farmers hoped for rain.
Handri Vorster, who is the councillor for the Inxuba Yethemba Municipality, said there had been water shortages since the end of winter.
“If you have a day where there’s 30 degrees and more, you can go up to four days without water in the upper town.”
Vorster added that the short-term solution was rain. However, she said the government had failed to maintain the boreholes and fix water leaks to keep the reservoir stable.
Popular in Local
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
Sacca not surprised SAA unable to pay salaries on time this month
-
SAA scrambling to secure funds for day-to-day operations
-
Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
-
Investigation into Lynette Volschenk's murder close to completion
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.