WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial

His lawyers are expected to argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

His lawyers are expected to argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court decided last month that Zuma must face trial.

WATCH: Zuma lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial