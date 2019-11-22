WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial
Local
His lawyers are expected to argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court decided last month that Zuma must face trial.
WATCH: Zuma lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial
