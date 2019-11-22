Wagner helps New Zealand bowl England out for 353 in first Test

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Wagner helps New Zealand bowl England out for 353 in first Test

Neil Wagner broke an important 52-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Jack Leach as New Zealand wrapped up England’s innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Friday.

England’s Sam Curran (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Latham (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test between England and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 22 November 2019. Picture: AFP
England’s Sam Curran (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Latham (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test between England and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 22 November 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

WELLINGTON - Neil Wagner broke an important 52-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Jack Leach as New Zealand wrapped up England’s innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Friday.

Leach was left 18 not out with the tourists bowled out for 353. Wagner bowled Stuart Broad for one after he had Buttler caught for 43 at deep point by Mitchell Santner in his previous over.

Santner had actually been off the field signing autographs shortly before Wagner began his run up and was perhaps unsighted by the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was dropped by Jeet Raval in the previous over.

Buttler’s partnership with Leach thwarted New Zealand’s push to bowl them out before lunch after Tim Southee sparked a mini-collapse with three quick wickets and a sharp catch in the slips.

Southee was on a hat-trick as England slumped from 277-4 to 286-7 and then 295-8 before Buttler and Leach combined to frustrate New Zealand’s bowlers, who had toiled on the first day in Mt. Maunganui.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 91 before his dismissal sparked the collapse. Southee finished with 4-88 and could have had a five-wicket haul had Raval not dropped Buttler.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA