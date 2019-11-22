Wagner helps New Zealand bowl England out for 353 in first Test
Neil Wagner broke an important 52-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Jack Leach as New Zealand wrapped up England’s innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Friday.
WELLINGTON - Neil Wagner broke an important 52-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Jack Leach as New Zealand wrapped up England’s innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Friday.
Leach was left 18 not out with the tourists bowled out for 353. Wagner bowled Stuart Broad for one after he had Buttler caught for 43 at deep point by Mitchell Santner in his previous over.
Santner had actually been off the field signing autographs shortly before Wagner began his run up and was perhaps unsighted by the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was dropped by Jeet Raval in the previous over.
Buttler’s partnership with Leach thwarted New Zealand’s push to bowl them out before lunch after Tim Southee sparked a mini-collapse with three quick wickets and a sharp catch in the slips.
Southee was on a hat-trick as England slumped from 277-4 to 286-7 and then 295-8 before Buttler and Leach combined to frustrate New Zealand’s bowlers, who had toiled on the first day in Mt. Maunganui.
Ben Stokes top-scored with 91 before his dismissal sparked the collapse. Southee finished with 4-88 and could have had a five-wicket haul had Raval not dropped Buttler.
