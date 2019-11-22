View all in Latest
SAA & unions reach wage deal , ending strike

It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the Cape Town International Airport on 15 November 2019. Picture: EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has announced that the wage dispute between South African Airways (SAA) and the unions SACCA and NUMSA has been resolved.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the CCMA said: “The mediated process that was re-convened on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, resulted in an agreement being signed at midday today, 22 November 2019.”

It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.

More to follow.

