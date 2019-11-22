SAA & unions reach wage deal , ending strike

It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has announced that the wage dispute between South African Airways (SAA) and the unions SACCA and NUMSA has been resolved.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the CCMA said: “The mediated process that was re-convened on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, resulted in an agreement being signed at midday today, 22 November 2019.”

It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.

More to follow.