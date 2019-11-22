SAA & unions reach wage deal , ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has announced that the wage dispute between South African Airways (SAA) and the unions SACCA and NUMSA has been resolved.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the CCMA said: “The mediated process that was re-convened on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, resulted in an agreement being signed at midday today, 22 November 2019.”
More to follow.
