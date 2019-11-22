Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
US President Donald Trump has said some controversial things about South Africa, including that it was just waiting to explode and that it was 'a total and dangerous mess'.
JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has been misunderstood.
Marks, a South African-born handbag designer, was sworn in as ambassador last month after she was confirmed in the US Senate.
She spoke to Radio702 about her goals and priorities.
Marks was asked what South Africans should make of this: “I think there’s a misunderstanding on President Trump. So, what he’s really saying, he’s talking about the negatives, which we need to address and what President Ramaphosa is addressing.”
The ambassador also spoke about concerns that Trump would cut humanitarian aid to Africa, reprioritising that money to the military.
“I am confident in saying the opposite is what's going to happen.”
When asked about the impeachment proceedings currently under way against the US president, she said: “For two years we’ve heard about collusion. In the end, there was nothing.”
She said Trump loved and supported South Africa and hoped to visit the country soon.
LISTEN: US Ambassador Lana Marks on US-SA relations
