Suspects in multi-million rand toilet fraud case get to spend Christmas at home
The suspects appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.
CAPE TOWN - The 10 suspects arrested in connection with collusion allegations involving a multi-million rand tender deal have been granted bail.
The suspects appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.
Nine of the suspects were granted R40,000 bail, while the other suspect was released on R10,000 bail.
Three of the suspects are current or former municipal employees.
Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale explained: “They were awarded a contract for ventilated improved toilets in the Eastern Cape. The Hawks discovered that over R600 million was to be awarded for the contract of which over R200 million had already been paid to the suspects.”
The case was postponed to 5 February 2020.
Popular in Local
-
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice
-
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
Gordhan considering legal steps against Bongo’s ‘defamatory claims’
-
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.