Suspects in multi-million rand toilet fraud case get to spend Christmas at home

CAPE TOWN - The 10 suspects arrested in connection with collusion allegations involving a multi-million rand tender deal have been granted bail.

The suspects appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Nine of the suspects were granted R40,000 bail, while the other suspect was released on R10,000 bail.

Three of the suspects are current or former municipal employees.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale explained: “They were awarded a contract for ventilated improved toilets in the Eastern Cape. The Hawks discovered that over R600 million was to be awarded for the contract of which over R200 million had already been paid to the suspects.”

The case was postponed to 5 February 2020.