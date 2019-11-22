SAA to restore full flight schedule this weekend
The eight-day strike by Numsa and Sacca has cost the airline about R50 million a day and has left thousands of travellers frustrated.
JOHANNESBURG - With a wage deal finally signed to end the strike, South African Airways (SAA) has announced it will restore its full flight schedule in stages over the weekend.
The eight-day strike by National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has cost the airline about R50 million a day and has left thousands of travellers frustrated.
SAA said the unions had agreed to a 5.9% wage hike retrospective from 1 April this year. The increases will be paid in February 2020.
However, the salary increases and back pay will be subject to funds being secured by the airline.
The mood among SAA workers who were on strike was jovial on Friday afternoon.
It’s understood a task team has been set up that will consist of Numsa and Sacca leadership. Their work will be to fight corruption, among other things.
#SAA the company had said it was losing about R52 million a say due to the strike. It's been 7 days.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2019
Which means SAA has lost about R364 million to date.
