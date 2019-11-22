SAA to announce next step after Solidarity’s application for business rescue
The union confirmed it had served court papers on SAA and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, asking the High Court in Johannesburg to give the go-ahead for business rescue.
JOHANNESBURG - While South African Airways (SAA) employees deliberate on the latest wage offer, the airline said it was still studying trade union Solidarity’s business rescue application and would announce its plan of action soon.
Employees at the strike-hit airline have been on a no-work-no-pay strike since last week Friday.
Solidarity said the government had lost control, saying it hoped the High Court in Johannesburg would appoint a business rescue practitioner.
Spokesperson Anton van der Bijl said: “On the saving of SAA, we’ve decided we can’t wait any longer.”
Meanwhile, SAA’s Tlali Tlali said they would study Solidarity’s application before making a pronouncement.
“Based on their reasons and the merits of this case, we will form a legal response to their application.”
If Solidarity's application is successful, this would be the first time that a state-owned enterprise is placed under business rescue.
