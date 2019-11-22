SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
The team will need to find 2.1% for salaries after unions agreed on a 5.9% pay increase retrospective to April this year.
JOHANNESBURG – A task team appointed to find money for salaries at South African Airways (SAA) said on Friday it would start its work in two weeks’ time.
The team will now need to find 2.1% for salaries after unions agreed on a 5.9% pay increase retrospective to April this year.
National Union Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) had demanded an 8% increase, but have now called off their strike.
Talks on retrenchments have been deferred to next year. And for now, staff will be returning to work this weekend.
With regards to salary increases, Numsa and the Sacca have agreed that the remaining 2.1% that workers are demanding will be sourced by the appointed task team.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We will work to ensure that we find the money because we believe that if you guys do what you are supposed to do by dealing with the corruption in the procurement spend, that money can be found. That’s why we established the task team.”
The Sacca’s Zazi Ntsibanyoni-Mngambi said the task team would not only consist of union representatives.
“It’s going to be ourselves as unions and SAA management because they are the ones with the contracts, and of course, the CCMA will facilitate and the DP and Treasury will play an oversight role.”
Flights are set to return to normal this weekend.
