Residents in drought stricken Adelaide fed up with govt

The provincial government has declared a drought disaster area and the main dam remains empty, while the Fish River is being depleting.

CAPE TOWN – In the Eastern Cape, Adelaide residents are fed up with government because for eight months they have not had a drop of water from their taps.

Residents are also relying on eight boreholes drilled by humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

After not seeing the municipal truck for more than two weeks, Lingelethu residents are relieved to fill their buckets at the Gift of the Givers water tanker.

One man fills 15 empty bottles; a woman uses a wheelbarrow to move a big container and another elderly woman makes three trips carrying water on her head.

The woman said: “It’s not nice to be without water."

Resident Nombasa Mginywa said: "It's summer, it’s hot, people want to drink water and they want to wash and eat. But have to survive with the little they fetch when a water truck passes."

Eyewitness News visited the Adelaide Dam, which is completely dry.

The sand has gone hard and orange and the cows close by are malnourished.