Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Xhosa King Sigcawu's state funeral

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested that flags fly at half-mast throughout the country in honour of late Xhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Ramaphosa has also declared that Sigcawu will receive a category one official funeral, where the president will deliver the eulogy.

The king died last week in the Eastern Cape after being admitted to hospital for treatment.

He was 51-years-old.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko: "King Zwelonke has played an indelible role not only in his community but South Africa as a whole. The president trusts that the family will be able to find strength and solace in knowing that the entire nation mourns the tragic passing of the king with them."