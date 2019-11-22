Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Xhosa King Sigcawu's state funeral
President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested that flags fly at half-mast throughout the country in honour of late Xhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu.
Ramaphosa has also declared that Sigcawu will receive a category one official funeral, where the president will deliver the eulogy.
The king died last week in the Eastern Cape after being admitted to hospital for treatment.
He was 51-years-old.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko: "King Zwelonke has played an indelible role not only in his community but South Africa as a whole. The president trusts that the family will be able to find strength and solace in knowing that the entire nation mourns the tragic passing of the king with them."
