Parly’s first woman serjeant-at-arms Regina Mohlomi praised ahead of retirement

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly have bid farewell to Parliament’s first woman serjeant-at-arms Regina Mohlomi.

She’s due to retire at the end of this year after serving eight years in the position.

Mohlomi’s duties have included being the official guardian of the mace, a decorated rod which is the symbol of authority of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

She was also responsible for maintaining the attendance register of the members.



Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Natasha Mazzone praised Mohlomi for the way she interacted with members of Parliament even during difficult situations.

“Those who have been asked to leave, can attest that she has always spoken to them in their mother tongue. I think it shows a great deal of respect and kindness, that someone has taken the time to learn what language you speak.

"So, when there’s a difficult situation, you are spoken to in your mother tongue.”

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said she even had to deal with the drinking habits of some members.

“One needs to take a step back. When she arrived in Parliament in 1996, one of the first things she dealt with was ill-discipline. I understand there was a lot of drinking on the job and she stepped in. She became known as an enforcer of discipline within Parliament.”