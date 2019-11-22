Parliament to closely monitor Bongo corruption case as Modise awaits briefing

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo was released on R5,000 bail on Thursday after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise is yet to be briefed on the details of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo's arrest.

The Hawks had arrested Bongo on corruption charges linked to an attempt to bribe a senior official of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

He allegedly approached evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara to take sick leave on the day of the inquiry's start to derail proceedings.

Vanara was allegedly offered an open cheque bribe which he refused.

He alerted superiors, which led to the Hawks' probe.

Parliament said it would closely monitor Bongo’s case and would be considering the applicable parliamentary rules.

Asked about Bongo’s arrest, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the party would have to reconsider his deployment to Parliament.

Bongo is currently the chairperson of the Home Affairs committee said.

Majodina said a report would be sent to the ANC’s Luthuli House head office: “The ANC made the deployment of their members but now if there is such a case, then they have to reconsider their redeployment. I think within the next three days, we will know what is going to happen.

"At an ANC level, we will send a report to the secretary-general on the developments of today because we were not aware that he was going to be arrested."

BACK IN COURT IN JAN 2020

Bongani is expected back in court at the end of January.

The National Prosecuting Authority said their investigation was finalised and that the matter was ready to go to the High Court.

Bongo's defence indicated it planned to make representations for a review of the decision to prosecute.

The ANC caucus has refrained from commenting on the allegations, stating it wanted the law to take its course.