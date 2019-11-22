Omotoso set for another Christmas in jail as trial hits another snag

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Omotoso set for another Christmas in jail as trial hits another snag

The court is awaiting feedback on a defence application to the Constitutional Court relating to the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.

FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A restart in the sex trafficking trial of controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others has not seen much progress.

On Thursday, the matter again hit a snag and it was postponed until January.

The court is awaiting feedback on a defence application to the Constitutional Court relating to the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The sex trafficking trial against televangelist Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho started afresh in July after Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself.

Judge Irma Schoeman was then assigned to the trial.

But since then, the defence has brought various applications labeled by the state as delay tactics.

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to supply further particulars relating to the charges, arguing the charge sheet was vague.

After that application was dismissed, they questioned whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the jurisdiction to preside over all the charges.

The accused wanted the number of charges reduced, arguing that some of the alleged offences apparently occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.

But this application was also dismissed, prompting Omotoso's legal team to approach the appeals court, which also rejected it.

Now it's up to the Constitutional Court to rule on that application.

Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars while his co-accused are out on bail.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA