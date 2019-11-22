Ombud won't probe Old Mutual body incident as no complaint laid

Two members of the Mtshali family dragged the body of a loved one to an Old Mutual office in KwaZulu-Natal, demanding a policy payout.

JOHANNESBURG - While the insurance ombudsman said there was no complaint against Old Mutual after this week's incident involving a body, insurance experts said there were other avenues for recourse in such cases.

The company agreed to pay, saying that the settlement was already in progress.

After the Mtshali family took matters into their own hands by physically dragging the body of their loved one to the Old Mutual branch in Stanger, social media was abuzz.

Many relayed their experiences with the insurer, with some even claiming that they were still waiting for payments years later.

The insurance ombud said it could not comment on the incident as it did not have all the facts and would not investigate the matter as no complaint had been filed.

But Brad Frank from the Association for Savings and Investment said the office was not the only channel for recourse.

"The client can go to the FSCA [Financial Sector Conduct Authority], formerly known as the FSB, to report the financial advisor involved."

Frank pleaded with consumers to ask questions about their policies before signing agreements.

