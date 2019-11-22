Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAA

The union's president Mashudu Raphetha said that the wage deal was subject to SAA securing additional funds and that the salary increase would start from February next year.

JOHANNESBURG - At least one union has signed a wage agreement with SAA, while it's not clear if others will agree to the new offer.

The National Transport Movement said it has agreed to a 5.9% pay hike for the 2019/20 financial year.

The movement is one of the largest unions at SAA but its members are not participating in the crippling week-long strike that entered the eighth day on Friday.

The union's president Mashudu Raphetha said that the wage deal was subject to SAA securing additional funds and that the salary increase would start from February next year.

Meanwhile, striking SAA workers have responded positively to an offer by the national carrier to bring their industrial action to an end.

Workers affiliated to the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and Numsa have been demonstrating outside South African Airways Park in Mepton Park on Friday.

Employees at the strike-hit airline have been on a no-work no-pay strike since last week Friday.

Numsa and Sacca this morning presented SAA’s latest offer to their members.

Sacca’s Mpho Moikangoa said the offer tried not to burden the already struggling airline.

"We've managed to put on the table the 5.9% that has to be funded by the government, [for] the 2.1% we will have to work with the SAA task team and Treasury [to find]. We are saying that there's corruption."

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that the members demonstrating at Airways Park seemed to approve of the offer.

#SAAStrike workers singing after what appears to be an agreement reached between unions and #SAA @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/kU3dISWCzT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2019

"Members have commented that there's certain things that the wanted to tweak and this is what we're going to go in and discuss for them to tweak certain things so that we can sign."

The unions will now have to consult with members in other regions and if they all agree it will mark the end of the SAA strike.