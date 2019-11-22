NC teen to face criminal charges for allegedly fatally stabbing fellow pupil
Police said the accused stabbed to death the 14-year-old girl.
CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old learner from an Upington school has been suspended and faces criminal charges after she allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil to death. The circumstances around the incident are unclear.
Police said the accused stabbed to death the 14-year-old girl.
She died while being rushed to hospital.
The Northern Cape Department of Education’s Geoffrey van der Merwe said the motive for the attack had not yet been established.
"We have deployed our employee support services to provide counselling sessions for those directly and indirectly affected. Schools are a mirror reflection of our society and it pains us that schools have become a warzone where learners settle community issues."
Popular in Local
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
SAA scrambling to secure funds for day-to-day operations
-
Sacca not surprised SAA unable to pay salaries on time this month
-
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.