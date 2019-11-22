NC teen to face criminal charges for allegedly fatally stabbing fellow pupil

Police said the accused stabbed to death the 14-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old learner from an Upington school has been suspended and faces criminal charges after she allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil to death. The circumstances around the incident are unclear.

Police said the accused stabbed to death the 14-year-old girl.

She died while being rushed to hospital.

The Northern Cape Department of Education’s Geoffrey van der Merwe said the motive for the attack had not yet been established.

"We have deployed our employee support services to provide counselling sessions for those directly and indirectly affected. Schools are a mirror reflection of our society and it pains us that schools have become a warzone where learners settle community issues."