Mogoeng to focus on how to transform the Constitution at Mandela lecture

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said his keynote address would focus on how the Constitution must be transformative to deal with what he called ‘a sick society’.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the handing over of the list of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on 15 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the handing over of the list of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on 15 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – While previewing the Nelson Mandela lecture that he is set to deliver, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said his opinions would not be restricted just because he’s a judge.

Mogoeng will deliver the lecture at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday.

He said the address would focus on how the Constitution must be transformative to deal with what he called ‘a sick society’.

The Chief Justice said all citizens including judges have a constitutional right to criticise and suggest solutions.

“There really is very little that a judge does, based on the Constitution, that is not political in character. There are only a few things that you can’t touch as a Chief Justice because they are political is to say, ‘Go there and vote for so-and-so’.”

