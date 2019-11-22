Mogoeng to focus on how to transform the Constitution at Mandela lecture

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said his keynote address would focus on how the Constitution must be transformative to deal with what he called ‘a sick society’.

JOHANNESBURG – While previewing the Nelson Mandela lecture that he is set to deliver, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said his opinions would not be restricted just because he’s a judge.

Mogoeng will deliver the lecture at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he agreed to deliver this year’s annual lecture (tomorrow) as reminder of what Madiba stood for @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/HU4ZQAzymy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2019

The Chief Justice said all citizens including judges have a constitutional right to criticise and suggest solutions.

“There really is very little that a judge does, based on the Constitution, that is not political in character. There are only a few things that you can’t touch as a Chief Justice because they are political is to say, ‘Go there and vote for so-and-so’.”