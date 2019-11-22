View all in Latest
Malema confident of catching 'disruptors' ahead of EFF elective conference

He told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that the party was informed of some people in its fold who were promising voting delegates money.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema during a media briefing at Narec, Johannesburg on 21 November 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s elective conference draws closer, the party’s leader Julius Malema said there were contestations over positions, with some people even resorting to the use of money.

He told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that the party was informed of some people in its fold who were promising voting delegates money.

Although Malema lamented the developments, saying they prohibited the use of money in the EFF to win powerful positions, he was confident that they would catch the “disruptors” out.

“People must contest within the guidelines of the EFF, which makes it very easy for contestation. But once you use money, it means you want to buy the EFF.”

He also raised concerns about what he said were “infiltrations” seeking to interrupt the conference.

“They can jump and try to do whatever they want to do, [but] they will see our conference on TV. They are not our members, so, why should we entertain spooks?”

Over 4,000 delegates, including international guests, are expected to attend the conference which starts on 13 December.

WATCH: It's painful to start a political party: Malema

