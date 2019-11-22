Malema confident of catching 'disruptors' ahead of EFF elective conference
He told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that the party was informed of some people in its fold who were promising voting delegates money.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s elective conference draws closer, the party’s leader Julius Malema said there were contestations over positions, with some people even resorting to the use of money.
He told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that the party was informed of some people in its fold who were promising voting delegates money.
Although Malema lamented the developments, saying they prohibited the use of money in the EFF to win powerful positions, he was confident that they would catch the “disruptors” out.
“People must contest within the guidelines of the EFF, which makes it very easy for contestation. But once you use money, it means you want to buy the EFF.”
He also raised concerns about what he said were “infiltrations” seeking to interrupt the conference.
“They can jump and try to do whatever they want to do, [but] they will see our conference on TV. They are not our members, so, why should we entertain spooks?”
Over 4,000 delegates, including international guests, are expected to attend the conference which starts on 13 December.
WATCH: It's painful to start a political party: Malema
Popular in Politics
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
-
Parliament to closely monitor Bongo corruption case as Modise awaits briefing
-
Zuma not expected in court as lawyers bid to stave off his trial
-
Bruce Koloane wasn’t demoted due to labour laws - Nkoana-Mashabane
-
EFF not yet ready for youth & women’s leagues, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.