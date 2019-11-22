View all in Latest
Lobby group urges govt to intervene to keep ArcelorMittal steel plant open

The steel manufacturer said that it could no longer compete in export markets and the facility had incurred substantial losses in the past.

ArcelorMittal's Saldanha plant. Picture: arcelormittalsa.com
ArcelorMittal's Saldanha plant. Picture: arcelormittalsa.com
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Saldanha Steel workers and some community members have picketed outside the West Coast plant.

This after an announcement that the ArcelorMittal plant was set to be closed down - a move that would leave hundreds of people jobless.

The steel manufacturer said that it could no longer compete in export markets and the facility had incurred substantial losses in the past.

South African Social and Economic Development Forum member Sammy Claassen demanded that government intervened in the matter, to prevent the plant from closing down.

"We are writing a letter today to the Speaker of the House in Parliament, to the portfolio committee chairperson of Trade and Industry, to the Minister of Trade and Industry to inform them of our position in terms of Saldanha Steel."

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry also bemoaned plans to close the major steel manufacturing plant.

