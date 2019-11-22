Leicester will not sell players in January, says Rodgers
Rodgers, who took charge in February, has guided Leicester to second in the Premier League on 26 points from 12 games this season, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.
BENGALURU - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says they will not be selling players in the January transfer window but could make additions if an opportunity to improve the squad comes their way.
Rodgers, who took charge in February, has guided Leicester to second in the Premier League on 26 points from 12 games this season, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.
The club sold centre back Harry Maguire to Manchester United for around 80 million pounds in the close season and Rodgers does not want to lose any more of his core group as they seek a return to the Champions League.
“We have absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January,” Rodgers told reporters. “Our job is to keep what we have.
“If there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.”
British media have linked 22-year-old midfielder James Maddison to United since his breakthrough campaign last season and his stock has risen since he was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate during the recent international break.
Maddison, who had seven goals and seven assists last season, has already scored four times and notched two assists in 11 league games in the current campaign.
“He has shown he is a big-game player,” Rodgers said. “He has scored goals against Liverpool, against Tottenham, against Arsenal (this season).
“James is among a lot of very good players with England and it’s just about preference, whether Gareth and his staff want to pick him. You can see he is at the level.
“If not, he will continue to work. He doesn’t expect to play, he’s not entitled, but he loves playing and will hopefully get many more caps for his country.”
Popular in Sport
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Teen blunder costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner cashes in
-
Big night out: Kolisi brings crying teen from Bok tour to awards evening
-
Jessica Motaung confirms Kaizer Chiefs are exploring idea of women’s team
-
Palace must weather the Liverpool storm, says Townsend
-
Maradona to stay on at Gimnasia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.