Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane has apologised for the disrespectful language used in the former president’s appeal notice to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

This comes as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has requested from the court that Zuma should be financially penalised for the tone used in his court papers.

Sikhakhane has appeared in court on behalf of Zuma, who is applying for leave to appeal a High Court decision that dismissed his permanent stay of prosecution application.

Sikhakhane has, however, maintained that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) may overturn the High Court’s decision and Zuma may eventually be granted a permanent stay of prosecution. Last month, he failed to have charges quashed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

He had previously argued in court that the case against him was concocted by his political enemies.

