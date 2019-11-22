KZN boy (8) critical after shooting himself in the head

Amnesty Int. SA report accuses Facebook, Google of pervasive surveillance
The child was rushed to a Durban hospital in a critical condition on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - An eight-year-old boy has shot himself in the head while playing with a gun in KwaZulu-Natal.
The police's Thembeka Mbele said they were trying to work out how the boy got his hands on the gun.
“The firearm was not found where it was. A case of defeating the ends of justice has been opened for further investigation.”
