It's business as usual for Fireman's Arms after fire

A blaze gutted the pub's beer garden earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - The iconic Fireman's Arms isn't letting a fire get in the way of business.

A blaze gutted the pub's beer garden earlier this week.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Pub owner Kevin Phelan: "We'll be up and running. It's just the beer garden that is closed for the time being. The bar itself will be open"

He added that the resident cat, five-year-old Babalas, was doing well following the incident.

"Babalas is fine, she's perfectly fit and was not hurt in the fire."

#FiremansArms He says the resident cat - Babelas - is unharmed. KB pic.twitter.com/cl13TbtbzI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2019