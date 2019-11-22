It's business as usual for Fireman's Arms after fire
A blaze gutted the pub's beer garden earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - The iconic Fireman's Arms isn't letting a fire get in the way of business.
A blaze gutted the pub's beer garden earlier this week.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
Pub owner Kevin Phelan: "We'll be up and running. It's just the beer garden that is closed for the time being. The bar itself will be open"
He added that the resident cat, five-year-old Babalas, was doing well following the incident.
"Babalas is fine, she's perfectly fit and was not hurt in the fire."
#FiremansArms He says the resident cat - Babelas - is unharmed. KB pic.twitter.com/cl13TbtbzI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2019
#FiremansArms Staff is busy clearing debris at Firemans Arms in central Cape Town after a fire destroyed the beer garden at the iconic pub. KB pic.twitter.com/WISyRwUuFM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
SAA scrambling to secure funds for day-to-day operations
-
Sacca not surprised SAA unable to pay salaries on time this month
-
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.