Investigation into Lynette Volschenk's murder close to completion
Murder accused Kyle Ruiters made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing and dismembering Bellville resident Lynette Volschenk is due back in the dock next month.
Kyle Ruiters made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was arrested shortly after the 32-year-old woman's remains were found in her flat in August.
The court has heard the State has wrapped up its investigation but time was needed to complete one last aspect.
Evidence from a laptop had not yet been disclosed to defence lawyer Edward McCullum.
The matter was postponed to 11 December.
At a previous appearance, Ruiters opted to abandon his bail application.
Lynette Volschenk's colleagues found her dismembered body packed in bags in her Loevenstein flat on 22 August.
They went to check up on her after she failed to arrive at work that morning.
The motive for Volschenk's murder remains unknown.
Popular in Local
-
Sacca not surprised SAA unable to pay salaries on time this month
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
-
Parliament to closely monitor Bongo corruption case as Modise awaits briefing
-
Bruce Koloane wasn’t demoted due to labour laws - Nkoana-Mashabane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.