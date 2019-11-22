Investigation into Lynette Volschenk's murder close to completion

Murder accused Kyle Ruiters made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing and dismembering Bellville resident Lynette Volschenk is due back in the dock next month.

Kyle Ruiters made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was arrested shortly after the 32-year-old woman's remains were found in her flat in August.

The court has heard the State has wrapped up its investigation but time was needed to complete one last aspect.

Evidence from a laptop had not yet been disclosed to defence lawyer Edward McCullum.

The matter was postponed to 11 December.

At a previous appearance, Ruiters opted to abandon his bail application.

Lynette Volschenk's colleagues found her dismembered body packed in bags in her Loevenstein flat on 22 August.

They went to check up on her after she failed to arrive at work that morning.

The motive for Volschenk's murder remains unknown.