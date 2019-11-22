View all in Latest
Gordhan considering legal steps against Bongo’s ‘defamatory claims’

On Thursday, Bongani Bongo claimed Minister Pravin Gordhan had a hand in his arrest during in an interview with eNCA.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is considering steps against African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo who's accused of corruption.

On Thursday, Bongo claimed Gordhan had a hand in his arrest during in an interview with eNCA.

The former state security minister was released on R5,000 bail on Thursday in connection with an attempt to bribe a senior official of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

In an interview with eNCA, Bongo also intimated Gordhan played a part in him being poisoned, which saw him seek treatment in Cuba.

But Gordhan’s spokesperson Sam Mkokeli has dismissed Bongo’s allegations: “The minister finds the whole thing ridiculous and foolish. The minister feels that Mr Bongo is hallucinating.”

Mkokeli said the minister would consider his legal options but wanted to focus on more burning issues affecting the country.

“He will consider his options around this defamatory statement but at this stage, he is very busy working on sorting out investors to South Africa.”

