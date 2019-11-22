French Montana rushed to hospital with 'cardiac issues'

An ambulance was called to the 35-year-old rapper's Calabasas home on Thursday when Montana started suffering from "stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate", TMZ reports.

LA County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the house at 1.30pm over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital.

He was quickly transported to a San Fernando Valley hospital, where he was treated with IV fluids.

This is the latest upset for Montana, who was sued in August over a "vicious" dog attack.

The rapper became the subject of a new lawsuit after Daniel Banuelos, who installed a security camera system at Montana's Calabasas home, alleged that his German Shepherd Zane "violently attacked and viciously" bit him.

The Blast reported at the time that the alleged incident occurred in August 2017 and Banuelos said Montana was aware of the aggressive nature of his canine companion.

In his lawsuit, he alleged that Zane was kept for "guarding the premises" and that Montana "encouraged the dog's aggressive and vicious nature in order to make the dog a greater risk and threat to intruders".

He also claimed that the rapper failed to "leash, tether, chain or muzzle" the dog to prevent an attack.

Banuelos was seeking damages for the "severe and permanent mental, emotional and psychological injuries", he alleged incurred.

He also sued for time he claims he missed from work and permanent scarring he allegedly suffered during the attack.

This is not the first time Montana has been sued over Zane.

Last year, the rapper landed in legal trouble after the dog allegedly "went off" for no reason in May 2017 and left Montana's pool cleaner Juan Lomeli with bloody puncture wounds in his arm.

The former employee sued Montana for the injuries he sustained as a result and loss of earnings.

According to the court documents, Lomeli had worked for the Unforgettable hitmaker for six months and had no trouble with his pet pooch.

However, something switched while he was servicing Montana's pool one day and the dog allegedly lunged at him and viciously attacked him with his jaws.

Lomeli didn't go into detail about his wounds but he did claim that the injuries were so bad that he was unable to work for some time.