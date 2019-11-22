Father of Bank of Lisbon fire victim learned of building demolition from media
Three firefighters died while battling the blaze which started on the 23rd floor in September last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The father of a firefighter who died while battling a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building said the structure would be demolished without any answers as to how his son fell to his death.
After the fire, structural engineers said the building was severely damaged and a decision was taken to demolish it this coming Sunday.
WATCH: 'Every siren makes me think of him' - Father of fallen firefighter
On Sunday, the building, which is the last reminder of that raging fire on 5 September last year, will be levelled to the ground.
Simphiwe Moropana's father, Robert, said he learned about the plans to demolish the building through the media.
He said the Gauteng government promised to report back to affected families on their investigation but to this day, they have received no feedback.
“They never spoke to us. They’re just sitting and doing nothing. They know that we won’t do anything.”
On Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will be evacuated from surrounding buildings and nearby roads will be closed for the duration of the demolition.
The public will, however, be able to view the destruction of the 31-storey building from a designated area.
