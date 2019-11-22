Faki confident Ramaphosa can lead AU goal of ending conflict in Africa

African Union (AU) commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said silencing the guns was a challenging goal for the AU next year, particularly with the rise of terrorism and transnational organised crime.

PRETORIA - African Union (AU) commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday said that with President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, the continental body would meet its 2020 goal to bring an end to all African conflicts.

He was speaking in Pretoria after briefing Ramaphosa who assumes the Presidency of the AU next year.

Faki said that silencing the guns was a challenging goal for the AU next year, particularly with the rise of terrorism and transnational organised crime.

Fortunately, there were no inter-state conflicts to compound matters.

The AU commission head said that bringing peace to Africa entailed promoting social and economic welfare, advancing good governance, providing jobs for young people and promoting women into leadership roles.

He was confident this could be achieved under Ramaphosa's leadership.