Faki confident Ramaphosa can lead AU goal of ending conflict in Africa
African Union (AU) commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said silencing the guns was a challenging goal for the AU next year, particularly with the rise of terrorism and transnational organised crime.
PRETORIA - African Union (AU) commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday said that with President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, the continental body would meet its 2020 goal to bring an end to all African conflicts.
He was speaking in Pretoria after briefing Ramaphosa who assumes the Presidency of the AU next year.
Faki said that silencing the guns was a challenging goal for the AU next year, particularly with the rise of terrorism and transnational organised crime.
Fortunately, there were no inter-state conflicts to compound matters.
The AU commission head said that bringing peace to Africa entailed promoting social and economic welfare, advancing good governance, providing jobs for young people and promoting women into leadership roles.
He was confident this could be achieved under Ramaphosa's leadership.
Popular in Local
-
Sacca not surprised SAA unable to pay salaries on time this month
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
-
Zuma lawyers to argue High Court erred in saying he must face trial
-
Parliament to closely monitor Bongo corruption case as Modise awaits briefing
-
Bruce Koloane wasn’t demoted due to labour laws - Nkoana-Mashabane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.