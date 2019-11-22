Eskom: No load shedding planned, despite vulnerable system
Eskom said it had sufficient diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines and water for its pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said despite a constrained and vulnerable system, there was no load shedding expected for Friday.
The utility said its generating plant was operating at very low levels of reliability.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 22, 2019
Date: 22 November 2019
No loadshedding expected today, despite a constrained and vulnerable system pic.twitter.com/pL3qkdRkV5
Eskom said it had sufficient diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines and water for its pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity.
The electricity supplier said load shedding will be implemented if necessary.
Popular in Local
-
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
SAA to announce next step after Solidarity’s application for business rescue
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice
-
Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAA
-
SAA scrambling to secure funds for day-to-day operations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.