Eskom: No load shedding planned, despite vulnerable system

Eskom said it had sufficient diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines and water for its pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said despite a constrained and vulnerable system, there was no load shedding expected for Friday.

The utility said its generating plant was operating at very low levels of reliability.

#POWERALERT 1

Date: 22 November 2019



No loadshedding expected today, despite a constrained and vulnerable system pic.twitter.com/pL3qkdRkV5 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 22, 2019

Eskom said it had sufficient diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines and water for its pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity.

The electricity supplier said load shedding will be implemented if necessary.