Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's lawyer Daniel Mantsha on Friday said his client was being targeted unlawfully and the Pietermaritzburg High Court must decide if the country could tolerate what he called a prosecution which was conducted inconsistently with the law.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

He had previously argued in court that the case against him was concocted by his political enemies.

Last month, he failed to have charges quashed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Mantsha said they wanted to take that decision to the Supreme Court of Appeal because Zuma would be prosecuted out of line with the law if the matter proceeded.

“The issue today is whether this country should tolerate prosecutions, which are conducted inconsistently with the Constitution, inconsistent with the law. That is the action this court should deal with today.”

Mantsha said Zuma was not expected in court on Friday.

