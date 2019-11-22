Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfully
Former President Jacob Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's lawyer Daniel Mantsha on Friday said his client was being targeted unlawfully and the Pietermaritzburg High Court must decide if the country could tolerate what he called a prosecution which was conducted inconsistently with the law.
He had previously argued in court that the case against him was concocted by his political enemies.
Former President #JacobZuma is set to apply for leave to appeal a court decision which dismissed his permanent stay of prosecution application. His lawyer Dan Mantsha says the PMB High Court must decide if the country can tolerate a prosecution that inconsistent with the law. ND pic.twitter.com/UbD9wpxI2e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2019
Last month, he failed to have charges quashed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Mantsha said they wanted to take that decision to the Supreme Court of Appeal because Zuma would be prosecuted out of line with the law if the matter proceeded.
“The issue today is whether this country should tolerate prosecutions, which are conducted inconsistently with the Constitution, inconsistent with the law. That is the action this court should deal with today.”
Mantsha said Zuma was not expected in court on Friday.
WATCH: Zuma lawyers bid to keep him from facing trial
