Comitis delighted with Riekerink's effect on Cape Town City's players

CAPE TOWN - The arrival of Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink at Cape Town City FC has brought a difference to the team's training camp.

The former Galatasaray, Gent and Ajax Amsterdam manager was appointed earlier this month by the Citizens following the sacking of Benni McCarthy due to the side's poor league form.

City boss John Comitis and Riekerink aren't strangers as they've known each other through their Ajax Cape Town connections.

Comitis said he has spoken to Riekerink many times before but the timing hadn't been right for him to join.

"I've spoken to him previously many times he was not ready to come, the timing was good when I called him it took him literally one afternoon to make up his mind up. It was the right time for him - so we are just fortunate to lend him," said Comitis.

"I engage with the players every fortnight, at least at some level, but that is something I feel I don't need to do anymore. It seems like those parts of the game are attended to by the coach. I don't get involved in the technical details with the players but certainly to keep them focused and to keep them in harmony, those are things I kind of do in the background but it seems those have been taken care of as well."

Comitis said the mood has changed at training.

"It's been exciting to see him at work, there's a lot of things he has brought to the team already," said Comitis.

"The intensity has increased, we've doubled up at training sessions... a lot has changed in a short time without changing much on the pitch because he wants to let the players be themselves."