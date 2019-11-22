Booth makes Chiefs favourites for TKO

Chiefs are enjoying a good run in the league where they are top of the table and 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals Sundowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth believes that Kaizer Chiefs are the favourites to win the Telkom Knockout.

The semifinals of the competition take place this weekend with Chiefs taking on Maritzburg United on Sunday while Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Speaking to EWN Sport on Friday, Booth said: “They didn’t play the best football at the start of the season but they still managed to get results and that for me, is a sure sign of a championship-winning team, where you haven’t quite clicked into gear but you still grinding out results. They're now starting to really up the ante because of the confidence they have gained from those results,” he said.

The 42-year-old did suggest though that there could be an air of uncertainty around the team because of the lack of trophies in recent seasons.

“The fact that they haven’t won a trophy in more than three or four seasons is concerning. Something like that can work against you but certainly, they are the form team at the moment and that will help them as well.”

With club football returning after the international break, attention will also be on the referees and the decisions they make, with officiating coming into the spotlight prior to the break.

Booth weighed in on the current state of refereeing in the country.

“Little bit of a concern about the officiating, especially our linesmen. It's not a case of favouring a particular team because at the end of the season, it all balances out, but it is worrying that there are some obvious decisions that they are getting wrong.

“We have to stick to the basics and realise that refs and linesmen are only human beings and see the incident once. I feel that training, fitness and better pay will allow officials to maybe take things more seriously and make it part of their livelihoods”, he said.

Both semifinals get underway at 3 pm on their respective days.