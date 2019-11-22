ARP Inquiry to hear testimonies from former Joburg mayors Masondo, Tau
The investigation was set up earlier this year following service delivery protests under the Alex Shut Down banner.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s inquiry into problems in Alexandra will continue on Friday morning with testimony from some key witnesses.
The commission wanted to find out what happened to the money allocated to the multimillion-rand Alex Renewal Project.
As the commission concludes this session, it will hear from former mayors of the City of Johannesburg Amos Masondo and Parks Tau and former city manager Trevor Fowler.
On Wednesday, the commission heard from former Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile who told the panel that residents in Alex were not living in bad conditions, contrary to previous testimony.
Mashatile said he believed that government had done its best to improve the lives of residents there.
Mashatile, who was MEC between 1999 and 2001, was one of the key stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Alex Renewal Project.
On Thursday, former Housing MEC Nomvula Mokonyane testified.
Commission chair Buang Jones said: “She subsequently became the Premier of Gauteng Province and it reflected a role in the initial Alexandra Renewal Project.”
The next phase of the inquiry will hear oral submissions from former Alex Renewal Project managers.
