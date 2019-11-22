7 Chinese, Taiwanese nationals accused of human trafficking to apply for bail
They appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Thursday and have been remanded in custody.
The group were arrested last week in a joint operation at a factory in Village Deep.
Ninety-one workers were rescued during the raid, with some of them being children.
Provincial inspector advocate Michael Msiza said they're in the process of trying to assist the victims.
“We believe that they will be charged with human trafficking and breaking labour law. As the Department of Labour, we will also be approaching the NPA tomorrow to file our charges officially in terms of the labour law.”
