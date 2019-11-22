4 murders in CT possibly linked to taxi violence
On Tuesday, Elliot Mqhele - who was the vice-chairman of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) for the Bellville area - was shot dead in Bellville.
CAPE TOWN - Four murders in Cape Town this week may be linked to taxi violence, although the motives are still being investigated.
On Tuesday, Elliot Mqhele - who was the vice-chairman of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) for the Bellville area - was shot dead.
Cata has expressed its shock and sadness at the killing of Mqhele.
It's spokesperson Andile Seyamo said they didn't know what could have led to the attack.
“We don’t know where this came from. All Cata members are unhappy that this happened.”
The deceased was shot through the window of his car and he died on the scene.
In Hanover Park, a 36-year-old man was shot at the taxi rank on Wednesday. He died at a local medical facility shortly thereafter.
There’s also speculation of a taxi industry link in the fatal shooting of two men in Samora Machel on Thursday afternoon.
