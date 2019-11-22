10 due in court for R600m toilet tender fraud
Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said a complaint from the national Treasury kickstarted the operation.
CAPE TOWN - Ten suspects will appear in court on Friday in connection with collusion allegations involving a multi-million rand tender deal.
The suspects were arrested in separate raids across the country on Thursday.
“This operation follows a complaint by Treasury, after it transpired that the suspects allegedly colluded in accessing district funds through the flaunting of procurement processes. They were awarded the contract for ventilated toilets in the Eastern Cape.”
The group was awarded the R600 million tender contract.
The Hawks' discovered that almost half of the money had already been paid to the suspects.
