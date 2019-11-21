Zikalala declares war on wasteful expenditure in KZN after AG audit results

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed that KZN incurred irregular expenditure of over R12 billion, the highest figure of all provinces and even national government.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said all provincial government structures that incurred irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the last financial year would be held accountable.

Zikalala said he would intensify his clean audit drive.

The province spent R2.6 billion more in irregular expenditure in the 2018/2019 financial year compared to last year.

In a statement, Zikalala said following the grim audit outcomes he had declared war on wasteful expenditure by government departments, including his own office.

Zikalala said investigations would be launched into all departments found to have misappropriated taxpayers' money.